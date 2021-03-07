Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,597,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $16.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $536.46. 953,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,767. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

