Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after buying an additional 345,620 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.70. 1,844,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,287. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $175.05. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

