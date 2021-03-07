Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after acquiring an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,027,094.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.77. 678,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,923. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

