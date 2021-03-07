FieldPoint Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:FPPP) Short Interest Up 54.5% in February

FieldPoint Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:FPPP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the January 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FieldPoint Petroleum stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. FieldPoint Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana.

