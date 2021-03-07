Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.63.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

FATE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. 1,529,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,717. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

