FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Hits $831,706.44

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $831,706.44 and $399,125.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00796120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00042512 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

