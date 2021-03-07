Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.34.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

