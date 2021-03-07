Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $75,029,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

