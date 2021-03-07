Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

