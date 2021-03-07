Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,170 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,780,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

EXPD opened at $96.55 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.