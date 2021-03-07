Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,836 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

