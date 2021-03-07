Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.29). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.88) to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $166.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

