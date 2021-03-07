Exosis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $26,976.85 and $18.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,020.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.81 or 0.03282653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00368461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.23 or 0.01007903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.66 or 0.00407007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00361657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00249096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00022441 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.