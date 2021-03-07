ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $741,418.84

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $741,418.84 and $1,190.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00296679 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00027522 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001540 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

