Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $2.45. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 67,923 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.