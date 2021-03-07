Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Plans GBX 3.30 Dividend

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ESNT opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49). The company has a market capitalization of £905.05 million and a P/E ratio of 56.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

