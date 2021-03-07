Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Down 16.4%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s share price was down 16.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 3,128,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,977,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $265.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

