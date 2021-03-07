ESBC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,154.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $620,529.64 and $53,154.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,483,270 coins and its circulating supply is 26,203,979 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

