Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 1.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Erie Indemnity has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Erie Indemnity has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Erie Indemnity to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $234.53 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.02.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.