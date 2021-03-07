Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Global Medical REIT Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE GMRE opened at $13.68 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

