Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 781,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 28th total of 984,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.56. The stock had a trading volume of 864,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $705.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.60. Equinix has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 119.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

