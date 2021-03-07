EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EQT by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

