Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,741,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epazz stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Epazz has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Get Epazz alerts:

Epazz Company Profile

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.