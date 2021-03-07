EOSDT Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $8,756.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00462434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00067328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00076356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00080501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00453874 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.