Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.80.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

NYSE:EVA opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 520.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 289,688 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,238,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth $4,974,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,418,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.