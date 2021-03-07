Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $85.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:ENV opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.15 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,812,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

