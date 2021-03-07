ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 28th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.5 days.

Shares of XNGSF stock remained flat at $$15.55 during trading on Friday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

