Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCR opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Ener-Core has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About Ener-Core
