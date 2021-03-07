Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENCR opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Ener-Core has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Ener-Core

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

