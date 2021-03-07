Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

Shares of EXK opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $864.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

