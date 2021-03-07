Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Up 44.8% in February

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Encision stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Friday. Encision has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -62.30 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

