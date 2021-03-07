Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 28th total of 558,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,692. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

