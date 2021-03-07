Element Fleet Management’s (ELEEF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.