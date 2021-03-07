Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.81

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.81 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.43). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.43), with a volume of 2,219 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

