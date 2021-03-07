Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the January 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.72. 2,771,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,208. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock worth $29,248,022. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

