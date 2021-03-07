Edward P. Linnen Sells 8,300 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CAR opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.