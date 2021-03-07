EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

