Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,365,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.70 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

