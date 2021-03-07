Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 138,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.94 million, a PE ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

EDAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

