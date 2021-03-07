EBCoin (EBC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.59 or 0.00772624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00041326 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

