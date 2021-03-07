Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,766. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Newfleet Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.