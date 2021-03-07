easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 885.47 ($11.57).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 975.80 ($12.75) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,074.82 ($14.04). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.61. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

