EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth $10,508,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000.

ARKG opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

