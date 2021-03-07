EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 975 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $206.58 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43. The company has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.