EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

