EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

