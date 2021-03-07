EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

