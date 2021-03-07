DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 42,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE KSM remained flat at $$11.67 during trading hours on Friday. 4,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.