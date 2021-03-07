DragonVein 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $788,044.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One DragonVein token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $788,044.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.01010102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00363249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00029436 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002792 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars.

