Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.49

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.49 and last traded at $130.44, with a volume of 19689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.36.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 467,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,469,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

