Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Dorman Products worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $106.59 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $106.79. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

